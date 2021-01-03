FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report released on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

NYSE EXR opened at $115.86 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

