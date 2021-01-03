Fyooz Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $251,830.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fyooz token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,502,787 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

