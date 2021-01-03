Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 4%

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43. 63,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 295,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Several research firms recently commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 16.84.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

