GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) vs. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Critical Contrast

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $77.11 million 4.15 $48.47 million $1.44 9.10

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09% Fidus Investment 26.80% 9.15% 4.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GCM Grosvenor and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00 Fidus Investment 0 1 4 0 2.80

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Fidus Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

