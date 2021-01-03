GCN Coin (GCN) Price Up 183.5% Over Last 7 Days

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $24.43 and $24.68. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $69,996.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 183.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00462159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

