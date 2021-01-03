Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.85 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $455,353.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273425 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019406 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.