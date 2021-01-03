Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.