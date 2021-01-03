Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Trading Up 0.3%

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €89.20 ($104.94) and last traded at €87.75 ($103.24). Approximately 63,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.50 ($102.94).

Several analysts have weighed in on GXI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €93.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

