Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glatfelter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Glatfelter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $726.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Glatfelter will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 96,496 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.