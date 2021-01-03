Global Social Chain Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.74 million and $166,870.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

