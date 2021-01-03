GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.87.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,130 shares of company stock worth $10,848,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GoDaddy by 43.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 466.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
