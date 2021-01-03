GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,130 shares of company stock worth $10,848,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GoDaddy by 43.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 466.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

