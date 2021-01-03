Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Up 1.9%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.60. 92,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 40,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The firm has a market cap of $159.02 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

