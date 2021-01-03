Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $67.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.86 million and the lowest is $66.59 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $161.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.61 million to $161.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $287.68 million, with estimates ranging from $279.08 million to $296.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

GSBD opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

