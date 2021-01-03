Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,242 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,321,290.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,356 shares in the company, valued at $43,998,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,451 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $3,175,521.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,891,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,905,130.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,628 shares of company stock valued at $65,667,221. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after buying an additional 190,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.