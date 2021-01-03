Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 53,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Graham by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Graham stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

