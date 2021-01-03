Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 44,659 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RealPage were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP opened at $87.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 174.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

