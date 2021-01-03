Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 8,645 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Perrigo stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

