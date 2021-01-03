Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 198,430 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.28 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

