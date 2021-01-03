Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 615,032 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,628.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 556,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 524,506 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 642.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 462,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

