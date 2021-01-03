Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $8,392,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 176.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 374.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,536 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Polaris by 153.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

