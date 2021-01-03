Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

