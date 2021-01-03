Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 936 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $317.55 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $326.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

