Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFF. Truist began coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 272.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 149,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

