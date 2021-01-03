Guider (GDR) Hits Market Cap of $33,464.14

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Guider has traded 96.5% higher against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $33,464.14 and $11.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00039427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $665.98 or 0.01992296 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.