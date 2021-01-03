Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF) Shares Down 0.7%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) (LON:GIF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02). 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.24.

Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF.L) Company Profile (LON:GIF)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

