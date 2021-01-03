Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE:HAE opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $126.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $18,566,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10,343.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 176,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

