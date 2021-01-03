Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) to report $318.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.80 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $316.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 335,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,510. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

