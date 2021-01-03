HARD Protocol Price Tops $0.46 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00121052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00169471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00504555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00264959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019199 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003316 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

