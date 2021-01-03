Harmony (ONE) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $37.92 million and $10.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00265409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.02036316 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

ONE is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.