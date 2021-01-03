Haven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $513,837.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $41.00 million and $513,837.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00008549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,644.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $938.24 or 0.02788647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00459524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.17 or 0.01201269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00396668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00175883 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,256,334 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.