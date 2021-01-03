Head to Head Analysis: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 5,465.01 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -15.54 Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sycamore Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Sycamore Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.71, suggesting a potential upside of 71.47%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -173,992.23% -36.98% -31.06% Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sycamore Entertainment Group beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

