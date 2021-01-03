Head-To-Head Analysis: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) vs. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -1,809.91% -154.07% -110.97% EMCORE -6.33% -9.18% -5.84%

This table compares Resonant and EMCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 194.01 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -2.60 EMCORE $110.13 million 1.46 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -22.71

EMCORE has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Resonant and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 2 0 3.00 EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00

Resonant presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.51%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than EMCORE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EMCORE beats Resonant on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunications, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets. In addition, the company offers navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

