Head-To-Head Comparison: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) vs. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Meridian alerts:

42.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Meridian and Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.44%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $85.96 million 1.48 $10.61 million $1.73 12.02 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S..

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.13% 15.61% 1.17% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meridian beats Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts. The company also provides various cards; and auto, liability, health, unemployment, life, house, individual accident, automobile, business premises, fire, freight, engineering, loan, and agriculture insurance products, as well as pension products. In addition, it offers mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; cash management services; and SME specific products, such as support packages, foreign trade financing and legislation, and related services. Further, the company provides leasing, fleet management, factoring, investment and private banking, payment, safety box, and Internet and mobile/SMS banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 904 branches in Turkey, as well as 7 branches and 2 representative offices internationally. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.