Head to Head Review: FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

FFP Marketing has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FFP Marketing and KAR Auction Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.78 billion 0.86 $188.50 million $1.04 17.89

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Marketing and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 1.61% 6.50% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FFP Marketing and KAR Auction Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A KAR Auction Services 1 2 6 0 2.56

KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $26.14, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats FFP Marketing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. It also provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. The company serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

