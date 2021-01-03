HEIDI (HDI) Price Tops $0.0011

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, HEIDI has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $1,016.69 and approximately $43.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

