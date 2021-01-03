HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,255.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,683.31 or 1.01196860 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010905 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,009,691 coins and its circulating supply is 259,874,541 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

