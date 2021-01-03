Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $284.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $165.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.04 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 241,444 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

