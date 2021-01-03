Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $284.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 241,444 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.
Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.