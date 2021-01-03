HF Enterprises Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HFEN) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

HF Enterprises’ (NASDAQ:HFEN) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 4th. HF Enterprises had issued 2,160,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $15,120,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During HF Enterprises’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFEN opened at $5.98 on Friday. HF Enterprises has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

HF Enterprises Company Profile

HF Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises.

