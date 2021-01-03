Hi Mutual Society Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $951.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00247237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.28 or 0.01902860 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

