Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.