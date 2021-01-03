Holo Market Cap Reaches $140.25 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. Holo has a market cap of $140.25 million and $58.83 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Binance, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00118509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00165912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00509673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018938 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,249,427,985 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Liqui, ABCC, WazirX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

