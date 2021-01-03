Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) vs. (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Head to Head Comparison

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of (STZ.B) shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of (STZ.B) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares (STZ.B) and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (STZ.B) 12.35% 15.08% 6.75% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for (STZ.B) and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (STZ.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

(STZ.B) has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (STZ.B) and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (STZ.B) $9.11 billion 4.66 -$11.80 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,665.13 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than (STZ.B).

Summary

(STZ.B) beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

