HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.85 million and $60,841.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00007513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00123918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00173484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00516526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019126 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003343 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

