HorusPay (HORUS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HorusPay has a total market cap of $210,722.72 and $18.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.