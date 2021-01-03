Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.87 ($32.78).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €27.29 ($32.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12-month high of €47.09 ($55.40).

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

