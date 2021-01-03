Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €30.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.87 ($32.78).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €27.29 ($32.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12-month high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

