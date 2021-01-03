HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Cap of $27.79 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. HyperCash has a market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00117927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00165198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00508694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00260911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,967,278 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ZB.COM, EXX, Coinnest, OKEx, TOPBTC, Allcoin, Huobi, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Binance, Bithumb, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

