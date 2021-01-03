HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $8,406.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00115871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00162218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00499677 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00268673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018267 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003273 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

