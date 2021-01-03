Hyperion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,860.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Hyperion has a total market cap of $26.97 million and $42,860.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00122526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00171536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00512798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019531 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

