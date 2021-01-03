HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 75.1% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 77% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $32,782.01 and $1.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 75.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00169602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00508579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00263288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019426 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

